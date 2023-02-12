SARANAC — Three people died Saturday in an early morning house fire in the town of Saranac, state police said in a news release Sunday.

The victims were Robert D. Velie, 21, of Saranac; Katelynn D. Damour, 23, of Chateauguay; and Diesel A. Cook, 2, of Peru, NY, police said. The three were trapped inside a two-story residence that was fully engulfed in fire, authorities said.

They were located inside the residence and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday about 3:33 a.m., state police responded to a residence on Strackville Road for a report of a structure fire with entrapment. State police worked alongside multiple fire and rescue departments at the scene.

Police were assisted at the scene by Cadyville, Morrisville, Saranac, Ausable Forks, South Plattsburgh, Lion Mountain, Peru and Dannemore fire and rescue personnel, and by members of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

State police and state fire investigators are still investigating the scene, but "no evidence of suspicious activity has been found at this time," the release states.