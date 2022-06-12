Swimmer who died in Hudson River on Saturday identified

LAKE LUZERNE — Police on Sunday released the name of the man who died in the Hudson River on Saturday.

Wilfredo Arizmendi, 48, of Hartford, Connecticut, was boating with his family on the Hudson River in the area of Davern Road in Lake Luzerne on Saturday when entered the water to swim, state police said in a news release.

Arizmendi began to show signs of distress and was thrown a flotation device but struggled to stay above water, police said.

State police responded at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

The man was pulled back onto the boat and was rushed to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was later declared dead, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, state police said.

