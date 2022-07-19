Structure fire in Hudson Falls displaces tenants

HUDSON FALLS — A structure fire on Monday displaced tenants at 38 River St. in Hudson Falls.

The fire was started by an electrical malfunction of a phone charger on the second floor of the two-story residence, according to Glenn Bristol, Washington County fire coordinator.

Bristol said that the emergency call came in approximately at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The second floor was completely gutted, while the first floor sustained extensive water damage, he said.

The tenants were not home during the fire and the distress call was made by neighbors.

While the exterior of the building does not reveal much damage, Bristol said the structural integrity of the building was significantly compromised.

Bristol said that the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Edward Fire Department, Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company, South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department, South Glens Falls Fire Company and Hudson Falls Police Department all responded to the scene.

Argyle and Hartford fire departments were on standby, while Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company responded as an emergency rescue team in case any firefighters got trapped inside the structure.

Fort Edward EMS responded as well.