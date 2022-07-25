State police say Greenwich fire still under investigation

GREENWICH — State police and Washington County officials are still investigating a fire at a residence in Greenwich that left one adult with non-life threating injuries on July 20.

Police responded to the residential fire at 912 County Route 77 at roughly 10:56 p.m.

State police said that state and Washington County fire investigators examined the home after the fire and identified a suspicious nature and origin.

State police are working closely with county officials to identify the cause, and that the investigation is still ongoing.

At the time of the fire, there were four children and two adults inside of the residence. All of the residents made it out of the house, with one adult being airlifted by helicopter to Fletcher Allen Hospital in Burlington, Vermont to treat injuries.

The injured man was expected to be discharged from the hospital over the weekend but that has not been confirmed, police said on Tuesday.