GRANVILLE — A Granville man who is disabled drowned in the Mettawee River on Wednesday.

State Police responded to the area of Truthville loop for the report of a missing man at roughly 10:06 a.m., according to a news release.

Police searched the area and located the man deceased in the river.

Preliminary investigation determined that Brett Hilliker, 24, entered the river and subsequently drowned.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said that the drowning is believed to be accidental.