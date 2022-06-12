Speeding motorcyclist hits group of 6 pedestrians on bike path, killing 2, in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A speeding motorcycle crashed into a group of six pedestrians on Sunday afternoon, killing a man and a boy.

State police said the 3:40 p.m. crash occurred on state Route 9 near the Lake George Expedition Park in the town of Lake George.

A preliminary investigation determined that a motorcyclist was heading north on Route 9 at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle went off the east shoulder of the road and onto a section of the Warren County Bikeway, striking six pedestrians who were standing at the entrance to the bike path.

The two pedestrians who died from their injuries were James A. Persons, 38, of Lake George, and Quinton P. Delgoteto, 8, also of Lake George, police said in a news release.

Another pedestrian, Jasmine Luellen, 30, of Lake George, was transported to Albany Medical Center and was in stable condition Sunday night, police said.

Three other children with the group of pedestrians were not injured.

The driver of the motorcycle, Anthony J. Futia, 33, of Albany, suffered life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition at Albany Medical Center on Sunday night, police said.

The crash, just north of the Route 9 intersection with Bloody Pond Road, closed a section of the busy north-south highway for several hours into the early evening.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warrensburg EMS, West Glens Falls EMS, Bay Ridge EMS, North Queensbury EMS, Lake George EMS, Lake George Fire, Life Net and the New York State Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at the end of two multi-day motorcycle rallies in the area — the annual Americade motorcycle rally and the annual Warrensburg Bike Rally.

