SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The former restaurant building destroyed in a fire Sunday morning had no utility services before it went up in flames.

Pete Corlew, South Glens Falls Fire Co. chief, said Monday that the building, formerly a location for Chinese Buffet and McDonald's restaurants, had been unoccupied for several years and had no power running through it at the time of the blaze.

"It's been at least eight to 10 years since the China Buffet has come out," he said. "I can say that all utilities were cut to that building."

Crews left the South Glens Falls firehouse by 4:47 a.m. to battle the fire, which was located at 22 Main St. The blaze was fully involved by their arrival. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, New York State Fire Investigators as well as mutual aid responses from departments in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties were all part of the effort.

Fire spread to another structure on the south side, creating damage for Glens Falls Candy Co. and Wash and Wear Laundry. Corlew said that both business owners rushed to the scene.

"They were extremely grateful that we were able to save a good majority of that building," he said. "The closest side to the structure fire, which was the candy shop, has some water damage but for the amount of fire that we had to that second structure, my guys and our mutual aid department did a great job of extinguishing that building."

The fire chief said commercial structure fires are not common for the department. Investigators had not released information on what caused the blaze as of Monday afternoon.

The property at 20-22 Main St., which includes the restaurant building that first opened in 1978, was listed for sale on the LoopNet commercial real estate website for $650,000.

McDonald’s moved from that location in 2005, and two years later, China Buffet opened there.

Saratoga County real estate records show the property is currently owned by Xiaomei Wang of Saratoga Springs. Wang purchased it from the owner of China Buffet in 2019 for $270,000. Its current full market value is $425,000, according to the county.