The Washington County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in the Town of Kingbury.

Alex M. Vega, 20, of Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls, died from injuries sustained in an accident after he lost control of a motorcycle he was operating on State Route 149 near the intersection with County Route 43. The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 7:06 p.m.

According to a sheriff's office news release, Vega was riding with two other motorcyclists when he lost control going around a bend in the road. His was thrown from the motorcycle, which went off the road and down an embankment.

Fort Ann EMS transported Vega to Glens Falls Hospital, but he did not survive the crash.

The sheriff's office first reported details of the crash on Friday, but did not release Vega's name until Saturday because family notifications needed to take place.

The sheriff's office said it continues to investigate the crash.