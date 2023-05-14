SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An early Sunday morning fire at a former McDonalds location is under investigation in South Glens Falls.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to reports of a fully involved structure fire at 22 Main St. in South Glens Falls at 4:34 a.m.

The building was the site of a McDonald’s restaurant at one time and also had been Chinese restaurant in the past, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The fire spread to another building to the south that hosts a laundromat and a chocolate store.

The sheriff's office said there were no injuries reported. The buildings were not occupied when the fire broke out.

Saratoga County and New York State fire investigators were called to the scene and are currently investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.