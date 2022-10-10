 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Small plane crashes in Fulton County

NORTHAMPTON — A single-engine plane crashed into Sacandaga Lake shortly after taking off Sunday morning in Fulton County, police said.

After a preliminary investigation, state police determined that the pilot, Matthew Clemente, 66, of Troy, was attempting to take off in a Maule MX-7 near Northampton Campground when a gust of wind caught the plane while only a few feet off the ground.

The plane dropped into the lake and flipped over near 328 Houseman Street in Northampton, police said. 

Clemente and one passenger were unharmed, while a second passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating, police said.

