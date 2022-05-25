Single-engine plane crashes in Putnam on Wednesday

PUTNAM — A single-engine aircraft crashed in a field near state Route 22 and Craig Road in Putnam on Wednesday afternoon.

A distress call came in around 4:05 p.m. from the pilot who said that the plane's engine was malfunctioning, according to Glen Gosnell, director of public safety for Washington County.

The pilot attempted an emergency landing in a field, where he hit power lines on the way down.

Putnam Fire Volunteer Fire Company responded at 6:10 p.m., along with Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department, Ticonderoga Emergency Services and state police.

Gosnell said that the pilot is refusing medical attention at this time. It is unclear how serious the injuries are.

The cause of the engine malfunction is still under investigation by state police.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

