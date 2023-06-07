CHESTERTOWN – Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, presented Chestertown residents Elizabeth Maxwell and Viviana Bravo with the Senate Liberty Award, the highest honor the Senate can bestow upon an individual.

Maxwell and Bravo were honored last week for calling 911 and providing emergency roadside CPR on Peter Michalski after witnessing him suffer a medical event while driving on the Northway in summer 2022, according a news release from Stec's office.

The Michalski family credit Maxwell and Bravo’s compassionate response for saving Peter’s life. They reached out to Simpson’s office about recognizing them for their heroism.

“I am proud to recognize Viviana and Elizabeth,” Simpson said in the news release. “As a legislator, it brings me great fulfillment to hear this heartwarming story of two young girls saving a stranger’s life. Viviana and Elizabeth’s ability to act calmly and effectively under the circumstances is a true reflection of their character and I am proud to honor them today.”

Stec said he was also pleased to meet the two young heroines and join with Simpson to honor them for their good deed and willingness to help others during a crisis.

“The Senate Liberty Award is given to those who do something extraordinary to assist their community,” Stec said in the news release. “Elizabeth Maxwell and Viviana Bravo’s actions last year in providing roadside CPR to Peter Michalski and waiting for first responders to arrive is one of those moments that’s more than worthy of this recognition.”