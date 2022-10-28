Second man dies after Hadley motorcycle crash

HADLEY — A second man has died following a motorcycle crash in Hadley on Oct. 11.

Police responded to reports of an accident at 8:28 p.m. A three-wheeled motorcycle being driven by 48-year-old Eric McFarlane was traveling on Harris Road when McFarlane went off the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting both McFarlane and 45-year-old passenger Dennis J. Mason from the motorcycle.

McFarlane was pronounced dead on the scene. Mason, also of Hadley, was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries following the accident. He has since died.

“The Sheriff’s Office was notified by family members that Dennis J. Mason succumbed to his injuries from the crash,” the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday in a news release.

The accident was investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit. Assistance at the scene was provided by Luzerne-Hadley Fire, Luzerne-Hadley EMS, Corinth Fire and Corinth EMS.