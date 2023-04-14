WILTON - A Saratoga Springs woman was struck and killed by a motor vehicle while crossing a roadway in Wilton, authorities reported.

According to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:18 p.m. Thursday, the office received a report of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Maple Avenue in the Town of Wilton. Mary L. Farrington, 79, of Saratoga Springs New York was struck by a 2022 Toyota Prius operated by Daqing Zhang, 54, of Mechanicville.

Police said Farrington was crossing the roadway when she was struck by the vehicle. She was transported to Saratoga Hospital where she died of her injuries.

Zhang remained on the scene and police said he is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation into the collision is being conducted by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit, assisted by its Criminal Investigations Unit.