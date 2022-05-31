Saratoga Springs man identified as Hudson River drowning victim

LAKE LUZERNE — Police on Tuesday morning released the name of the person who drowned in the Hudson River on Monday.

The man was identified as James N. Mittler, 50, of Saratoga Springs.

On Monday at 11:39 a.m., bystanders in the area of Bay Road in Lake Luzerne heard a young child in the water yelling for assistance, police said.

Two people responded to the area of the child and rendered aid, at which time they learned a man was underwater and had not come for several minutes, police said. Occupants from another boat, aided the bystanders, brought the man to the surface and onto their vessel, and lifesaving efforts were initiated.

Mittler was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake Luzerne Fire Department, Luzerne Hadley EMS, Warren County OES, Lake George EMS and Corinth EMS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 12 Angry 1