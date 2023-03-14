SARATOGA COUNTY – Saratoga County police agencies and STOP-DWI coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving, the agencies announced.

The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign efforts start Thursday and will continue through March 19.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is a notoriously deadly period for impaired driving due to the number of celebrations and drivers on the road. Sheriff’s offices, municipal law enforcement agencies and STOP-DWI programs across the state will participate in special engagement efforts to reduce the number of alcohol related injuries and deaths.

“With all of the resources available, there is simply no reason to get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle after drinking or consuming drugs,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in a press release. “The old adage is that if it’s predictable, it’s preventable, and the tragedies that result from impaired driving are both.”

The STOP-DWI St. Patrick’s Day HVEC is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The state STOP-DWI NY program has created a free downloadable app, which can be used to find safe transportation after a night out.

For more information, visit www.stopdwi.org.