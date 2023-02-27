QUEENSBURY — A fire destroyed a home on Wisconsin Avenue on Sunday morning, but the homeowner escaped unharmed.

The West Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company was first on the scene just minutes after the call came in at 7:26 a.m.

"Upon arrival, there were flames coming out of the front of the house, so at that time, I transmitted a working structure fire, which then calls the rest of the Queensbury fire departments to the scene for mutual aid," Tyson Converse, the West Glens Falls fire chief, said Monday.

He said the blaze lasted for about two hours and required mutual aid from Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company, South Queensbury Fire Department, Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, West Glens Falls EMS, Queensbury EMS and mutual aid for covering assignments from South Glens Falls and Lake George fire departments.

Converse said the homeowner was unharmed, but went to the hospital for evaluation after the fire.

The home is a total loss and the fire is currently under investigation by the New York State Police and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

Converse said there were no leads on the cause of the fire as of Monday night.