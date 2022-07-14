Queensbury graduate seriously injured in out-of-state crash

QUEENSBURY — Olivia Monsour began her summer like a lot of recent high school graduates by traveling.
Things took a turn for the worse when the recent Queensbury graduate headed home from a trip to Michigan. Monsour was involved in a serious car accident on Sunday, which left her in critical condition 700 miles from her family.
Monsour's aunt Lauren Barnaby-Monsour told The Post-Star that her niece suffered a spinal cord injury and is at the hospital in Saginaw, Michigan, awaiting placement in a rehabilitation facility.
The family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for travel and medical expenses as her family adjusts to "their new normal."
The page organized by Monsour's aunt Bonnie Moore states she has undergone a major surgery due to broken vertebrae and spinal cord compression.
She will require inpatient rehab and extensive outpatient therapy.
Monsour's father, Joe Monsour, expressed his thanks in a Facebook post.
Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.