Queensbury graduate seriously injured in out-of-state crash

QUEENSBURY — Olivia Monsour began her summer like a lot of recent high school graduates by traveling.

Things took a turn for the worse when the recent Queensbury graduate headed home from a trip to Michigan. Monsour was involved in a serious car accident on Sunday, which left her in critical condition 700 miles from her family.

She was a passenger in a vehicle traveling home from a short vacation in Michigan.

Monsour's aunt Lauren Barnaby-Monsour told The Post-Star that her niece suffered a spinal cord injury and is at the hospital in Saginaw, Michigan, awaiting placement in a rehabilitation facility.

The family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for travel and medical expenses as her family adjusts to "their new normal."

The page organized by Monsour's aunt Bonnie Moore states she has undergone a major surgery due to broken vertebrae and spinal cord compression.

She will require inpatient rehab and extensive outpatient therapy.

Monsour's father, Joe Monsour, expressed his thanks in a Facebook post.

"Olivia is the kindest, happiest and strongest girl I know, she has a long, hard road ahead of her to say the least but if anyone will tackle this battle head-on she will and we will be by her side to carry the load with her. Again, thank you all for the prayers and texts and help, it means more to us than we can express," the post read.