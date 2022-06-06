Queensbury fire sends two residents to hospital

QUEENSBURY — Two people were taken to Glens Falls Hospital after a fire destroyed a house with a garage at 11 Pershing Road in Queensbury on Sunday night.

A man was trapped in the rear of the building, while a woman was outside when firefighters arrived, according to First Assistant Chief Bryan Rainville of the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company.

"Our crews made entry, and a short while later we found him outside in the garden. He was able to break himself free," Rainville said.

The man was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening conditions, Rainville said. The woman was also transported to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rainville did not comment further on their medical condition. The names of the two residents were not disclosed.

"At this point, we do not believe it is suspicious," Rainville said about the cause of the fire.

A neighbor who lives on Pershing Road said the fire started in the garage.

The Queensbury Central Fire Department responded to the scene at 10 p.m. Sunday, along with West Glens Falls Fire Department, Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, South Queensbury Fire Department and the Warren County Sheriff's Office. It was around 2 a.m. Monday when the fire was extinguished, Rainville said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

