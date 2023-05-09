QUEENSBURY — Two people were displaced after their Queensbury home was destroyed by a fire on Sunday night.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults who lived at a house at 4 Kendrick Road. They also offered emotional support and health services.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the owner of the house, Bob Winchip, a wrestling coach for Queensbury schools. The organizer of the campaign said the house is a total loss and Winchip’s dog also died in the fire.

“The wrestling community is always great about rallying behind its own, and we need to show Bob how much we care. He does so much for Queensbury and Section 2, it’s only right we give back to him. Let’s give back to this truly selfless man.”

The campaign had raised nearly $19,000 as of Tuesday night.

There was no word on a cause of the fire.