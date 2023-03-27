QUEENSBURY — A family of two was displaced from their home on Sunday following a fire in the early afternoon.

West Glens Falls Fire Department Chief Tyson Converse said the full department responded to the blaze. A front window was smashed in order to help battle the flames. Converse said that the call came in around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Converse said, but they believe it ignited in the kitchen.

Other local departments sent coverage to the scene as well.

"Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company sent one engine, Bay Ridge sent one engine, South Queensbury Fire Department sent one heavy rescue, and South Glens Falls had one engine to standby at the West Glens Falls firehouse," Converse said.

The American Red Cross issued a news release late Sunday evening regarding donations and assistance to the family.

"The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults. Volunteers also offered health services and comfort kits containing personal care items," the release said. "In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery."