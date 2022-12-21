Police: Unsafe speed caused tanker truck crash

PUTNAM — State police said unsafe speed for the weather conditions was to blame for a tanker truck crash last week in Putnam.

Emergency personnel responded to Gull Bay Road just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 15 for a report of a crash with entrapment.

Police said that James B. Shaw, 52, was driving a propane tanker truck when he went off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and caught fire.

Shaw was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Elizabeth Community Hospital and later to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.