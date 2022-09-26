Police release name of victim in fatal Bolton crash

BOLTON — State police on Monday released the name of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash Friday on East Schroon River Road in Bolton.

Patrick J. Murray, 26, of South Glens Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said in a news release.

At about 4:18 p.m. Friday, a trooper responded to East Schroon River Road in Bolton after reports of a two-car head-on crash with injuries.

The other vehicle’s driver was transported to Albany Medical Center by helicopter with serious injuries and has since been released, police said. Police did not release that person's name.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Bolton Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Lifenet of New York, Bolton EMS, Bolton Fire, Warrensburg EMS, Warrensburg Fire and Lake George EMS.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police Queensbury BCI at 518-583-7000.