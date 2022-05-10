 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police release name of crash victim in car-bike crash in Queensbury

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — Police on Tuesday morning released the name of the victim in Monday afternoon's car-bicycle crash on Quaker Road.

Kelly J. Burke, 53, of Granville, was operating an Aostirmotor electric-powered bicycle south from the Pine View Cemetery entrance when he crossed Quaker Road, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation by state police determined that Burke entered the right eastbound lane of Quaker Road and was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Impala operated by Bruce Bissonnette, 73, of Fort Edward.

Burke was transported to Glen Falls Hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

Bissonnette was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains investigation, police said. 

 
0 Comments
0
1
1
4
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you believe that these diamonds were actually living creatures?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News