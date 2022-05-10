Police release name of crash victim in car-bike crash in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Police on Tuesday morning released the name of the victim in Monday afternoon's car-bicycle crash on Quaker Road.

Kelly J. Burke, 53, of Granville, was operating an Aostirmotor electric-powered bicycle south from the Pine View Cemetery entrance when he crossed Quaker Road, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation by state police determined that Burke entered the right eastbound lane of Quaker Road and was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Impala operated by Bruce Bissonnette, 73, of Fort Edward.

Burke was transported to Glen Falls Hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

Bissonnette was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains investigation, police said.