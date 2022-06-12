Police release details of Saturday's motorcycle crash north of outlets

LAKE GEORGE — Police on Sunday released the name of the motorcycle operator hurt in a crash just north of the intersection of Route 9 and Route 149 on Saturday.

The crash near the Queensbury/Lake George town line occurred about 6:50 p.m. Saturday on Route 9 in front of the Mohican Motel in the town of Lake George, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in news release.

The motorcycle, a 1998 Harley-Davidson, was driven by Ralph H. Shamblen Jr., 65, of the Columbia County town of New Lebanon. He was southbound when he veered into oncoming northbound traffic to avoid striking a vehicle that had turned in front of him, police said.

Shamblen's motorcycle struck a vehicle and then struck a guide rail, police said.

He was transported by West Glens Falls EMS to the helicopter landing zone and flown to Albany Medical Center. His condition was unavailable on Sunday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by West Glens Falls EMS and Lake George EMS.

The crash was investigated by Patrol Officer J.C. Kearns.

