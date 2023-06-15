GLENS FALLS — Police are investigating a “swatting” incident that occurred on Saturday when a caller made a false report of a shooting and hostage situation at a Glens Falls residence.

At about 5:45 a.m., the Glens Falls Police Department, with assistance from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a 9-1-1 call in which the caller also mentioned that explosives were present at the building at 19 Elm St. that could be detonated remotely. The anonymous caller said that they would shoot at any police officer who responded to the location, according to a news release.

Glens Falls Police Chief Jarred Smith said officers blocked off the area around the building.

“Once an entry was made into the building to evacuate those who were inside 19 Elm St., it was determined that there was no evidence to substantiate the claims made by the anonymous caller,” he said in a news release. “Also, the hostage mentioned by name by the caller was not home. In fact, this alleged hostage wasn’t even close to Glens Falls once they were located by investigators.”

Mayor Bill Collins it is a good thing nothing happened and the multi-agency response fell into place at a very early hour on the weekend.

“But this was a high-level response which was completely unnecessary. I want everyone to understand the seriousness of what happened and that it won’t be tolerated,” he said in a news release.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Glens Falls Police at 518-761-3840.