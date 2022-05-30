Police investigate drowning in Hudson River

LAKE LUZERNE — The last day of the three-day Memorial Day weekend ended tragically with a drowning in the Hudson River.

Police confirmed Monday's drowning but additional details, including specific location of the incident, were not immediately available.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the fatality in Lake Luzerne, said a news release would be issued Tuesday.

That region of the Hudson River has claimed a number of lives over the years.

In June 2021, a man drowned in the river near the area of the Rockwell Street bridge that runs between Hadley and Lake Luzerne.

