Police investigate drowning in Great Sacandaga Lake

MAYFIELD — Police are investigating a drowning in Sacandaga Lake on Friday.

State police and other first responders were called to the lake near Beacon Island in the town of Mayfield for a report of a man that went into the water and did not resurface.

A preliminary investigation at the scene determined that 47-year-old Albert Adamkoski, of Mayfield, jumped into the water from a pontoon boat to rescue his child, who was struggling to swim. Once saving the child with the assistance of another bystander, Adamkoski submerged into the water and did not resurface, according to a news release.

About two hours later, Adamkoski was located deceased by the New York State Police Under Water Recovery Team.

The drowning is believed to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

Members of the New York State Police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Fire, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield Fire Department, North Hampton Fire Department, North Hampton Ambulance Service, and Greater Amsterdam Area Volunteer Ambulance Corp. had responded to the scene.