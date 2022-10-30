Police: Fort Edward driver dies from crash injuries after fleeing sobriety checkpoint

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A Fort Edward man died of injuries suffered in a Saturday night crash in South Glens Falls that occurred after he fled from state troopers who had stopped the driver at a sobriety checkpoint in Moreau, police said Sunday.

The driver, identified by police as Vincent A. Mancuso, 23, was extricated and transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he later died, according to a state police new release.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle went off the road at a curve, striking a large tree, police said.

State police and the state Attorney General’s Office are investigating the one-car crash.

At about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, troopers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Hudson Falls Road in the town of Moreau.

Mancuso's vehicle entered the checkpoint and was stopped, police said.

After a brief conversation with a trooper, the vehicle fled the location against instruction from the trooper, police said.

Troopers pursued the vehicle with lights and sirens activated until they lost sight of it, but a patrol of the area located the vehicle on Ferry Boulevard in the village of South Glens Falls, police said.

State police were assisted on the scene by Moreau EMS, Wilton EMS and the South Glens Falls Fire Department.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call state police in Wilton at 518-583-7000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.