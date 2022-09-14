Police: Fake weapon found at Glens Falls Middle School

GLENS FALLS — Police responded to reports of a weapon seen inside the Glens Falls Middle School on Wednesday morning.

The Glens Falls Police Department said officers immediately responded to the scene after reports of a student with a handgun in the school.

The weapon reportedly fell to the floor in the hallway in between classes. Another student alerted staff, who then called the police. According to police, they identified the student and secured the weapon, subsequently discovering it was a toy replica handgun.

No threats were made by the student. The student was removed from school grounds by police for further questioning about the incident.

Police did not release the child's name due to age.

The Glens Falls City School District sent out an email to parents alerting them of the incident and a lockdown that followed, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

"At 10:09 a.m. this morning, the Middle School, and shortly thereafter, the High School entered into Lockdown. A Middle School student reported to a social worker that they saw what looked like a weapon fall out of another Middle School student’s backpack. All students and staff members secured in classrooms, while administrators and police identified and located the student. Glens Falls PD officers secured the student, and recovered a toy replica gun from the student’s backpack. The student was taken into police custody and removed from the building," the email read.

The lockdown was lifted at 11:05 a.m., but the middle school remains in "shelter in place" until further details are provided from the investigation.