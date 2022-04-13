Police continue to investigate Quaker Road crash

QUEENSBURY — Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle on Quaker Road that left one person seriously injured, according to Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr.

At 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of “a serious personal injury car versus motorcycle” crash on Quaker Road in Queensbury.

Joann T. Levack, 87, of Queensbury, was operating a 2020 Buick Encore west on Quaker Road, when she made a left turn onto Lafayette Street. As she turned, 25-year-old Jasmine M. Earnest, of Halfmoon, who was driving a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling east on Quaker Road, collided with Levack’s vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said that on impact, Earnest was thrown off her motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Earnest's condition was unavailable on Wednesday from the hospital.

LaFarr said "the investigation doesn't indicate that the flashing light (at the intersection) was a contributing factor."

"Our officers have watched the light cycle from yesterday at the time of the accident and have returned today and they cannot recreate any malfunctioning with the light," LaFarr said.

LaFarr said he spoke with the sergeant in charge of the traffic safety unit who stated "the glare from the sun yesterday afternoon was very intense traveling westbound."

The sheriff said officers spoke with a witness that was traveling eastbound on Quaker Road.

"Our investigation is ongoing, but right now it seems as though it was just a really tragic accident," he said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

