Police: Autistic boy, 6, found drowned in pond near his Easton home

EASTON — A 6-year-old autistic boy who went missing Sunday morning near the Washington County Fairgrounds was later found to have drowned in a pond, police said.

At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, state forest rangers found the body of Onnex Thompson-Hall in in a pond not far from his home, according to a state police news release.

The drowning appears to be accidental, but the investigation is pending, police said.

State police were made aware of the missing child around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

A subsequent search involving numerous police, fire and rescue agencies ensued.

State police and forest rangers were assisted by NYS Fire, Cambridge-Greenwich Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Public Safety, Middle Falls Fire Department, Greenwich Fire Department, Argyle Fire Department, Fort Edward Fire Department and the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad.

Onnex Thompson-Hall 
