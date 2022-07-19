Person in critical condition after reported drowning

BOLTON — A person is in critical condition after a reported drowning in Huddle Bay on Tuesday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the beach off Huddle Bay Road in the town of Bolton for a report of a possible drowning. The victim was unresponsive and CPR was in progress.

Officers arrived and assisted with lifesaving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived, according to a news release.

The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital. The person’s identity is not being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Bolton Police Department, Bolton Fire Department, Bolton EMS and the Lake George Park Commission.