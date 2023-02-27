QUEENSBURY — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while he was walking on Sunday night.

At 8:50 p.m. Sunday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dix Avenue in the town of Queensbury for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police said, the man was walking east on the westbound shoulder of Dix Avenue in the area of Phillips Avenue when he was hit by a 2011 Ford Escape traveling westbound.

He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Bay Ridge EMS, but then sent to Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to police.

The accident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office, which was assisted on scene by the New York State Police and the South Queensbury Fire Department.