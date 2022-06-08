 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One killed in two-motorcycle crash on Northway

MALTA — A Glenmont woman died when her motorcycle collided with a traveling companion on another motorcycle Thursday morning on the Northway.

Police said the 7:47 a.m. crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the Northway between exits 11 and 12 in Malta.

A preliminary investigation by state police determined that 38-year-old Laura B. Covarrubias, of Glenmont, was operating a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound in the middle lane when she moved to the left lane and struck a motorcycle driven by Raymond Suen, 47, of Schenectady.

Suen was operating a 2009 BMW motorcycle.

Covarrubias then lost control and went off the roadway, striking a guide rail, police said. 

Suen and Covarrubias had been traveling together at the time of the collision.

Covarrubias was transported to Saratoga Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Suen was uninjured in the crash.

