No life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Hague

HAGUE — A New Jersey driver was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, but without life-threatening injuries, on Saturday after failing to negotiate a right-hand turn and colliding head-on with another vehicle.

Andriy Karpyn, 53, was traveling south on Lakeshore Drive in Hague when he crossed over the center line into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by 51-year-old John S. Cronin, also of New Jersey.

Karpyn was taken by helicopter to the Burlington hospital.

Cronin was transported to Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga for non-life threatening injuries.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded at 4:23 p.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there were two children in Cronin's car: one age 5 and the other, 7. Neither were injured, police said.

The Sheriff's Office, which said alcohol may be a contributing factor, is leading the investigation.

Sheriff's officers were assisted on the scene by Hague Fire and EMS, Ticonderoga Fire, Lamoille Ambulance Service, Ticonderoga Police and Lifenet 7-13 from Ticonderoga.

