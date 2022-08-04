 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York City man dies in motorcycle crash in Horicon

HORICON — A New York City man died in a motorcycle accident in the town of Horicon on Tuesday.

At 5:12 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a serious accident involving a 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by David R. McNamara, 72, of Schenectady, and a 2019 BMW motorcycle on Route 8.

The operator of the motorcycle, Steven B. Schnall, 55, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said in a news release.

Police said the investigation being conducted by the Sheriff's Office, members of North Warren EMS and the Horicon Fire Department is ongoing.

