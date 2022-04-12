Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in crash

QUEENSBURY — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

At 5:40 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of “a serious personal injury car versus motorcycle” crash on Quaker Road in the town of Queensbury, according to police.

Joann T. Levack, 87, of Queensbury, was operating a 2020 Buick Encore west on Quaker Road, when she attempted to make a left turn onto Lafayette Street. As she turned, Levack’s vehicle collided with 25-year-old Jasmine M. Earnest, of Halfmoon, who was driving a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling east on Quaker Road, according to a news release.

Police said that on impact, Earnest was ejected from her motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Her condition was not available on Tuesday night.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident. The crash remains under investigation, with emergency crews still on the scene after 9 p.m.

A portion of Quaker Road was closed for three hours while emergency personnel were on scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by New York State Police, Queensbury Central Fire Department and the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

