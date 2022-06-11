Motorcyclist seriously injured in Queensbury crash

QUEENSBURY — A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Saturday evening after being struck by a car.
The crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Route 9 and Route 149 in front of the Adirondack Indoor Gun Range, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center.
No further information was immediately available.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
