The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday night in Kingsbury.

The sheriff's office responded to a reported crash involving a single motorcyle around 7:06 p.m. on State Route 149 just east of the intersection with County Route 43. Deputies found the motorcycle off the road and down an embankment.

Investigators believe the motorcycle driver was heading west on State Route 149 with two other motorcyclists and lost control while going around a bend The operator was thrown from the bike.

Fort Ann EMS transported the victim to Glens Falls Hospital but the person died from injuries sustained in the crash. The sheriff's office is not releasing the motorcyclist's name until family has been notified.

The office said the circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation.

Kingsbury and Hartford fire department and Fort Edward EMS also assisted in the response.