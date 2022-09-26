Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle intersection crash in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A 36-year-old man died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a four-door sedan at the intersection of Glen Street and Oakland Avenue near the Cool Insuring Arena, police said.

The motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed as reported by witnesses moments before the crash, police reported in a Monday morning news release.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Nathan Varney, 36, who suffered severe injuries from the crash. Police did not list an address for the victim.

He was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center for further medical treatment, but later succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The Glens Falls Police Department responded to the two-vehicle crash at 5 a.m. Saturday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Varney was traveling north on Glen Street across the bridge and into Glens Falls at a high rate of speed when he passed the red light into the intersection and collided with a sedan, which at the time was in the middle of the intersection.

The driver of the sedan, who was not identified by police, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It is unknown if any other factors were involved as the incident remains under investigation, police said.

The Glens Falls Police Department was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team. If anyone has any further information or witnessed the crash, contact the Glens Falls Police Department at 518-761-3840.