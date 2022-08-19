 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 9, Lake George

  • 0

LAKE GEORGE — A motorcyclist died in a Thursday night crash on Route 9 in Lake George, police said.

The name of the motorcycle operator had not been released as of midday Friday.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office, in a news release, said that at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 9 for a report of serious personal injury motorcycle crash.

The operator of the motorcycle, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was northbound on Route 9 and the accident occurred in the area of Birch Avenue, the news release said. The investigation is continuing. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
4
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge: Michigan abortion ban can't be enforced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News