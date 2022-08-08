Member of the family that owns Stewart's Shops drowns in Chester

CHESTER — A man from Boulder, Colorado drowned in Friends Lake in the town of Chester on Sunday, police said.

Police said his body was not recovered until Monday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office received reports of a man drowning around 2:09 p.m. Sunday in the body of water located along Atateka Drive in Chester, according to a news release.

The man was later identified as 62-year-old Perrin W. Dake.

According to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, media partners of The Post-Star, Dake was a member of the family that owns Stewart's Shops.

Divers searched the area he was last seen until 8:30 p.m. Sunday when visibility became an issue, police said.

Rescue crews from surrounding fire departments assisted the Sheriff's Office and state police dive units.

The search resumed Monday morning, with Dake's body found at 9:15 a.m.

Police said that an autopsy will be conducted over the next few days.