Mechanicville man drowns in Saratoga Lake

Brown's Beach, Saratoga Lake

Brown's Beach on Saratoga Lake in the town of Stillwater is a quarter of a mile south of the site where a man drowned Thursday.

 Provided photo

STILLWATER — A Mechanicville man died after drowning in Saratoga Lake on Thursday morning.

Christopher Lavigne, 44, was discovered by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office after responding to reports of a person in the water yelling for help on Saratoga Lake, approximately one-quarter mile north of Brown’s Beach.

The sheriff’s marine patrol and dive team searched the area with assistance from the New York State Police aviation unit and the Corinth Fire Department. The sheriff’s dive team subsequently recovered the body.

Police said Lavigne was in the canoe alone and it is believed that windy conditions on the lake were responsible for him falling out of his canoe.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by fire departments from Arvin Hart, Malta Ridge, Quaker Springs, Round Lake, South Glens Falls fire departments, as well as the Corinth Fire Department dive teams, Greenfield Fire District’s unmanned aerial system drone, Malta–Stillwater EMS and Stillwater Police.

