Man sustains serious injuries after a motorcycle-vehicle crash in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was seriously injured on Thursday after his motorcycle was struck by an SUV. 

The crash happened at about 11:25 a.m. 

Police said 72-year-old Russell T. Greene, of Queensbury, drove onto Dix Avenue directly into the path of an oncoming motorcycle  driven by 41-year-old John C. Wallace, Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

Wallace sustained serious injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center, police said.

Warren County Sheriff's Office responded with help from members of the South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad.

Warren County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division is leading the investigation.

