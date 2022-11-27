Man shot in parking lot of Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Police are on the scene of a now-closed Walmart on Route 9 after what multiple employees said was an afternoon shooting involving two patrons in the store parking lot.

Store employees told a Post-Star reporter on the scene that, about 4 p.m. Sunday, a store manager informed them of the incident. The victim, they said they were told, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a fight outside the store, near the left, general merchandise entrance.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office, in a news release issued about 6:15 p.m., said the male victim suffered "a gunshot wound to the hip" and was undergoing medical treatment after being transported by ambulance to the hospital. Police were called to the scene at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Three employees outside the grocery entrance, waiting to be picked up after the early closing, and a fourth employee exiting from the auto repair area, reported the same information.

They were told by the manager of the general details of the incident and were asked to evacuate the building, which then was closed to the public.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr was on the scene Sunday afternoon.

"The public is not at risk," LaFarr said while standing in the rain in front of the store.

No suspect had been arrested as of early evening.

The news release stated that police are involved in an "active investigation" and are "working to identify a suspect and/or a suspect vehicle and will provide updates as information becomes available. ... There is no reason to believe there is a threat or concern to the general public."

The Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, but state police personnel were assisting at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have possibly captured any video or photos of the incident to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 518-743-2500 option #1.

Around 4:30 p.m., multiple drivers, confused and unaware of the incident, were observed stopping to ask waiting employees whether the store was open. The day-after Black Friday shoppers were advised to shop at the Walmart store off Quaker Road in Queensbury.

The store is expected to reopen Monday morning, employees said they were told.

"It's terrifying. It's scary," said Tiffany Girard, a store employee who lives in Hudson Falls. "Who knows what could happen?"

Later, at about 5:40 p.m., as a would-be store customer was walking back in the rain to his car from the front of the store, the center portion of which had yellow police tape around it, he asked a reporter what had happened. After hearing what employees were saying, the man had two words: "Unbelievable. Unbelievable."