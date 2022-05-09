Man riding motorized bicycle dies when hit by car on Quaker Road

QUEENSBURY — A man riding a motorized bicycle was struck and killed by a car on Quaker Road on Monday afternoon, police said.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 9 and Quaker Road at about 3:20 p.m.
Police said the man was in his 50s, but they were withholding details of his identity until family members were notified.
The bicyclist was struck by a white Chevy Impala, police said. The crash occurred near the back of the Olive Garden restaurant.
Bike parts were still in the road after 5 p.m. as police used a drone and other methods to reconstruct the crash.
Further details were not immediately available.
Check back with poststar.com for more on this story as it develops.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!