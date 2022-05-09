Man riding motorized bicycle dies when hit by car on Quaker Road

QUEENSBURY — A man riding a motorized bicycle was struck and killed by a car on Quaker Road on Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 9 and Quaker Road at about 3:20 p.m.

Police said the man was in his 50s, but they were withholding details of his identity until family members were notified.

The bicyclist was struck by a white Chevy Impala, police said. The crash occurred near the back of the Olive Garden restaurant.

Bike parts were still in the road after 5 p.m. as police used a drone and other methods to reconstruct the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.

Check back with poststar.com for more on this story as it develops.

