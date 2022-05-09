 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man riding motorized bicycle dies when hit by car on Quaker Road

The car that police said hit and killed a motorized bicyclist is removed from the scene on Quaker Road early Monday evening in Queensbury.

QUEENSBURY — A man riding a motorized bicycle was struck and killed by a car on Quaker Road on Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 9 and Quaker Road at about 3:20 p.m. 

Police said the man was in his 50s, but they were withholding details of his identity until family members were notified. 

Part of a motorized bicycle that was hit on Quaker Road, Queensbury, is seen in the middle of the road late Monday afternoon.

The bicyclist was struck by a white Chevy Impala, police said. The crash occurred near the back of the Olive Garden restaurant.

Bike parts were still in the road after 5 p.m. as police used a drone and other methods to reconstruct the crash. 

Further details were not immediately available. 

Check back with poststar.com for more on this story as it develops. 

Part of a motorized bicycle that was hit on Quaker Road, Queensbury, is seen in the middle of the road late Monday afternoon.
Traffic was redirected from the intersection of Quaker Road and Route 9 in Queensbury following the Monday afternoon fatal crash involving a sedan and a motorized bicycle.
