WILTON — A man is dead after a motor vehicle crash in Wilton on Thursday morning.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Mountain Ledge Drive and Route 9 at 7:26 a.m.

A 46-year-old man was killed.

The Sheriff’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification to family members.

