Man, 61, drowns in Lake George

HAGUE — A 61-year-old man is dead after drowning in Lake George on Sunday afternoon.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 1:30 p.m. reporting a possible drowning near the Rogers Rock state campground in the town of Hague.

Upon arriving, first responders learned that a man had experienced a medical condition while swimming near his boat and was unaccounted for in the water.

A woman who was accompanying the man on the boat had entered the water in an attempt to rescue him but was unsuccessful. Nearby campers of the Rogers Rock campground heard the woman in distress and was able to pull her from the water, according to a news release.

The man was later recovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld until the notification of the next of kin.

The incident is being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Warren County Marine Rescue Team, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Lake George Park Commission, as well as several fire and EMS agencies.