Man, 48, dies after swimming in Hudson River

State police responded to the area of Davern Road in the town of Lake Luzerne at about 4 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning. The man was boating, when he went for a swim and began to exhibit distress, police said.

The man’s name has not been released. A resident who did not wish to be identified said his two neighbors pulled the man out of the water and back aboard the rental pontoon boat. They performed CPR until emergency personnel arrived. The man was transported by EMS to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.