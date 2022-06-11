 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man, 48, dies after swimming in Hudson River

  • 0

LAKE LUZERNE — A 48-year-old man died on Saturday after swimming in the Hudson River.

State police responded to the area of Davern Road in the town of Lake Luzerne at about 4 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning. The man was boating, when he went for a swim and began to exhibit distress, police said.

The man’s name has not been released. A resident who did not wish to be identified said his two neighbors pulled the man out of the water and back aboard the rental pontoon boat. They performed CPR until emergency personnel arrived. The man was transported by EMS to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News